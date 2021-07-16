Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Supports Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers from the Guam National Guard's Forward Support Company prepare to support Exercise Forager 21 in Yigo Guam on July 16.

    USARPAC
    Guam National Guard
    INDOPACOM
    Exercise Forager

