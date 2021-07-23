III Corps and Fort Hood welcomes new Deputy Commanding General

Maj. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, incoming deputy commanding general, III Corps and Fort Hood, conducts and interview with local medias during an assumption of duties ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, July 22, 2021. Gilland’s previous assignment was as the 2nd Infantry Division commander in the Republic of Korea. He previously served at Fort Hood as the Chief of Staff for 1st Cavalry Division (May 2014-February 2015) and commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (July 2012 – April 2014). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

