    III Corps and Fort Hood welcomes new Deputy Commanding General [Image 10 of 19]

    III Corps and Fort Hood welcomes new Deputy Commanding General

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Maj. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, incoming deputy commanding general, III Corps and Fort Hood, gives a speech during an assumption of duties ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, July 22, 2021. Gilland’s previous assignment was as the 2nd Infantry Division commander in the Republic of Korea. He previously served at Fort Hood as the Chief of Staff for 1st Cavalry Division (May 2014-February 2015) and commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (July 2012 – April 2014). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Corps and Fort Hood welcomes new Deputy Commanding General [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    fort hood
    1st cav
    iii corps
    change of command
    people first

