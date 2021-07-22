Kentucky National Guard participates in Nation's larges cyber exercise.

Kentucky National Guard Participates in the Department of Defense’s Largest Unclassified Cyber Defense Exercise



This year, cyber professionals from the Kentucky National Guard, the Commonwealth Office of Technology, Louisville Metro Government, and law enforcement partners joined the cyber fight together on the Kentucky Cyber Shield team. Cyber Shield, the Department of Defense’s largest unclassified cyber defense exercise, from July 10-23.



“Participation in the Cyber Shield exercise helps Kentucky National Guard Cyber Soldiers by training them to provide timely and well-trained cyber support to Government agencies, civilian companies, and the Kentucky National Guard,” said Maj. James Meece, Defensive Cyber Operations Element KYARNG. “The exercise provides real world training that is high intensity, fast paced, and is built on real cyber threats. Participants are prepared to respond when needed and can Coordinate, Train, Advise, and Assist those in need of help in the cyber world.”



Cyber Shield 21 is a concentrated effort to develop, train and exercise cyber forces in the areas of computer network internal defensive measures and cyber incident response. Cyber Shield 21 brings together more than 800 of the nation’s top cyber defense professionals from National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to various governmental, nongovernmental and industry partners in a hybrid in-person and online environment.



The Kentucky National Guard’s cyber warriors are participating in the exercise from Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, KY.



“Cyber incidents are an ongoing and substantial threat in 2021; America's power plants, food supply, water supply, health care, law enforcement and defense sectors have all come under attack,” said Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a media roundtable on June 29, 2021. He continued, “These cyber threats extend our adversaries' reach across borders and time zones and it could have devastating consequences.” There have been attacks or attempted attacks in every U.S. state. Though the National Guard response isn’t needed for every attack, cyber defense experts stress the importance of planning and training together.



“Cyber Shield is special because it integrates all levels of government and utilities, high-tech industry, law enforcement and other partners. It has been described as kind of like a pick-up basketball game where the teams choose their best players, both in the military and outside the military, and bring them along,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, a master cyberspace officer and the Adjutant General of Illinois.



(Photo by: Army National Guard Maj. James Meece)

