    Damage Control Inspection

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210715-N-OG067-1026
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Jul. 15, 2021) - Sailors on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) assist in clean up during a damage control inspection in the hangar bay Jul. 15, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Inspection, by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
