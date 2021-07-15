210715-N-OG067-1026
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Jul. 15, 2021) - Sailors on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) assist in clean up during a damage control inspection in the hangar bay Jul. 15, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)
