DEVCOM’s retired Colonel Debra A. Thedford was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the U.S Army’s Chemical Corps.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:54
|Photo ID:
|6746148
|VIRIN:
|210701-O-WC829-220
|Resolution:
|600x450
|Size:
|116.59 KB
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Chemical Corps Names Debra Thedford as Distinguished Member, by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT