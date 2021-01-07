Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bucknell Students Contribute to Army Sensor Capability

    Bucknell Students Contribute to Army Sensor Capability

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Through a CRADA, the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center’s Advanced Design and Manufacturing – Product Realization Division partnered with Bucknell University students to design a two-way audio communications module for the ACoRNS interface.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6746139
    VIRIN: 210701-O-WC829-337
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 114.74 KB
    Location: EDGEWOOD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bucknell Students Contribute to Army Sensor Capability, by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT