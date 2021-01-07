Bucknell Students Contribute to Army Sensor Capability

Through a CRADA, the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center’s Advanced Design and Manufacturing – Product Realization Division partnered with Bucknell University students to design a two-way audio communications module for the ACoRNS interface.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6746139
|VIRIN:
|210701-O-WC829-337
|Resolution:
|600x400
|Size:
|114.74 KB
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
