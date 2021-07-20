U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Stukey, 43d Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor student pilot, inspects the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 20, 2021. Before each flight, a pilot will inspect the inside and outside of the jet for any abnormalities or damages that might prevent a safe flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6745606
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-DB615-1065
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Stukey, F-22 student pilot, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
