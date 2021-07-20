Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Stukey, F-22 student pilot

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Stukey, 43d Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor student pilot, inspects the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 20, 2021. Before each flight, a pilot will inspect the inside and outside of the jet for any abnormalities or damages that might prevent a safe flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Stukey, F-22 student pilot, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    F-22
    Key West
    Air Dominance
    Day in the Life
    325th FW

