1st Lt. Stukey, F-22 student pilot

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Stukey, 43d Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor student pilot, inspects the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 20, 2021. Before each flight, a pilot will inspect the inside and outside of the jet for any abnormalities or damages that might prevent a safe flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

