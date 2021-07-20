F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing await maintenance July 20, 2021 during the Combat Raider exercise at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Combat Raider is an annual large force training exercise designed to train various aircrews in high-end, realistic scenarios supporting a full range of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 14:05 Photo ID: 6745543 VIRIN: 210720-Z-QG092-1004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.37 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Raider 21 day two night take off [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.