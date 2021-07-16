Food and non-perishable items sit on shelves in the Airman's Attic food pantry at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 16, 2021. The pantry provides dorm Airmen a place to obtain donated items while the Patterson Dining Facility undergoes renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6745067
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-BO262-1007
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB assist for Airmen during DFAC closure [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dover AFB assist for Airmen during DFAC closure
LEAVE A COMMENT