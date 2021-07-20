Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2021. Completing obstacles on the Confidence Course builds strength and endurance as well as mental and physical courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 11:03 Photo ID: 6745059 VIRIN: 072021-M-LS844-1080 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 23.85 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Confidence Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.