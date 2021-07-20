Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Confidence Course [Image 3 of 10]

    India Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2021. Completing obstacles on the Confidence Course builds strength and endurance as well as mental and physical courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6745053
    VIRIN: 072021-M-LS844-1064
    Resolution: 6053x4122
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Confidence Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRDPI

