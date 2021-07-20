USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210720-N-DW158-1076 ARABIAN SEA (July 20, 2021) – Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jake Hobbs signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, to launch from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 20. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

