Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 20, 2021) - A memorial was held at the Sumay Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) July 20 as part of the island's Liberation Day festivities. During the memorial, former Sumay residents and their descendants, island leaders, and military officials paid respects to those buried there and paid tribute to those who died and survived World War II. Sumay village was once known as the "Pearl of the Island" before World War II. Evolving from a small fishing village to the agricultural and commercial hub for ships in the mid-1800s, it became an economically rich village by the 1930s. Every year, NBG works with the Santa Rita Mayor's office to coordinate the event for

the former Sumay residents and their descendants.

