Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial [Image 2 of 8]

    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 20, 2021) - A memorial was held at the Sumay Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) July 20 as part of the island's Liberation Day festivities. During the memorial, former Sumay residents and their descendants, island leaders, and military officials paid respects to those buried there and paid tribute to those who died and survived World War II. Sumay village was once known as the "Pearl of the Island" before World War II. Evolving from a small fishing village to the agricultural and commercial hub for ships in the mid-1800s, it became an economically rich village by the 1930s. Every year, NBG works with the Santa Rita Mayor's office to coordinate the event for
    the former Sumay residents and their descendants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 01:57
    Photo ID: 6744456
    VIRIN: 210720-N-VV159-0006
    Resolution: 4785x3126
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial
    Sumay Cemetery Grave Blessing and Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAL BASE GUAM WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT