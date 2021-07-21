USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21.

CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Marcus Williams, from Marino Valley, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an air conditioning unit in a ship’s engineering space. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

