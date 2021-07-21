CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Marcus Williams, from Marino Valley, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an air conditioning unit in a ship’s engineering space. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 01:55
|Photo ID:
|6744454
|VIRIN:
|210721-N-IO312-1063
|Resolution:
|4914x3276
|Size:
|989.89 KB
|Location:
|USS AMERICA (LHA 6), CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
