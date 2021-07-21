CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Khalil Gordon, left, from Bridgewater, N.J., and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Marcus Williams, from Marino Valley, Calif., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), get measurements from a refrigeration unit compressor. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 Photo ID: 6744452 Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), CORAL SEA This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS