USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21.

CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jesse Kaulia, from Pearl City, Hawaii, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), welds in the ship’s hull maintenance technician shop. USS America is currently participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
