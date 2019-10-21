Former Savannah Police Department Police Officer, David Montes Jr. poses for a photo at Savannah, Georgia October 20, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6744444
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-A1425-003
|Resolution:
|3206x4809
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, David Montes Jr.: Soldier, Project Manager, and now, Chaplain candidate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
David Montes Jr.: Soldier, Project Manager, and now, Chaplain candidate
LEAVE A COMMENT