CH candidate David Montes Jr. stands in front of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Memorial at the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School (USACHCS) Fort Jackson, South Carolina April 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 01:43
|Photo ID:
|6744443
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-A1425-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, David Montes Jr.: Soldier, Project Manager, and now, Chaplain candidate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
David Montes Jr.: Soldier, Project Manager, and now, Chaplain candidate
LEAVE A COMMENT