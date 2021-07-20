Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Galley

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Galley

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210720-N-MT581-1017

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepare dinner for the crew during a routine underway, July 20. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

