USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Galley

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepare dinner for the crew during a routine underway, July 20. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|07.20.2021
|07.21.2021 23:19
|6744313
|PACIFIC OCEAN
