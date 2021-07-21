Students conduct the Army's Combat Fitness Test

U.S. Army Specialist Dasom Joo, training at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, conducts the Army's Combat Fitness Test attemping to perform the Plank while observed by Staff Sergeant Jacob Vega.
|07.21.2021
|07.21.2021 22:18
|6744264
|210721-A-JN543-002
|960x640
|96.37 KB
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|6
|1
