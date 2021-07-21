Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Specialist Javon Bell, training at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, conducts the Army's Combat Fitness Test attempting to perform the Deadlift.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tropic Lightning
    Train To Lead

