U.S. Army Spc. Jorge Tapia, left, 2-285th Aviation Company wheeled vehicle mechanic, and U.S. Army Sgt. David Daniels, 222 Transportation Company, transportation specialist, help unload pallets of grocery donations at a food bank in Parker, Ariz., July 21, 2021. The boxes of groceries were transported from a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens and members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6744244
|VIRIN:
|210721-Z-RC891-0052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG continues to support local community food banks; transports food across Arizona [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
