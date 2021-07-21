U.S. Army Sgt. David Daniels, 222 Transportation Company, transportation specialist, guides a truck driver into position at a food bank in Parker, Ariz., July 21, 2021. The boxes of groceries were transported from a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens and members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6744243 VIRIN: 210721-Z-RC891-0014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.4 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG continues to support local community food banks; transports food across Arizona [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.