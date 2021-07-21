Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG continues to support local community food banks; transports food across Arizona [Image 1 of 4]

    AZNG continues to support local community food banks; transports food across Arizona

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Daniels, 222 Transportation Company, transportation specialist, guides a truck driver into position at a food bank in Parker, Ariz., July 21, 2021. The boxes of groceries were transported from a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens and members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

