MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial service in Asan

Senior leaders render a salute during a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the Asan Memorial Beach Park in Asan, Guam, July 16, 2021. The memorial is located at the site of the amphibious landing of Marines to retake the island of Guam on June 21, 1944. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

