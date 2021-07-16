MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial service in Asan

Maj. Colter Bahlau, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Operations Officer, greets a World War II survivor during a memorial service at the Asan Memorial Beach Park in Asan, Guam, July 16, 2021. The memorial is located at the site of the amphibious landing of Marines to retake the island of Guam on June 21, 1944. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam during World War II in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

