    W.Va. Guard participates in Sentry Storm 2021 [Image 17 of 17]

    W.Va. Guard participates in Sentry Storm 2021

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the 130th Airlift Wing perform Aeromedical Evacuation drills as part of the week-long joint training exercise Sentry Storm, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 21, 2021. Hosted by the West Virginia Air National Guard, Sentry Storm focuses on Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts allowing participants to hone skills needed during real-world operations such as disaster aid and domestic operations. (West Virginia Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    TAGS

    Medical Evacuation
    West Virginia National Guard
    130th Airlift Wing
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    Sentry Storm

