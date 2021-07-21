W.Va. Guard participates in Sentry Storm 2021

Members of the 130th Airlift Wing perform Aeromedical Evacuation drills as part of the week-long joint training exercise Sentry Storm, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 21, 2021. Hosted by the West Virginia Air National Guard, Sentry Storm focuses on Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts allowing participants to hone skills needed during real-world operations such as disaster aid and domestic operations. (West Virginia Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

