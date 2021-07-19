Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headed West [Image 12 of 12]

    Headed West

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Members assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing prepare and load a C-130 Hercules aircraft with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at the Wyoming Air National Guard base, Cheyenne, Wyo. July 19, 2021. The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped C-130H aircraft through a DoD request for assistance and will be operating out of McClellan Park, Calif., the MAFFS teams are managed by First Air Force (Air Forces Northern)’s 153rd Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:07
    Photo ID: 6744032
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-QG327-1390
    Resolution: 5000x3328
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headed West [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

    USDA
    MAFFS
    NIFC
    153AW
    MAFFSAEG
    MAFFS2021

