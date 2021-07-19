Headed West

Members assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing prepare and load a C-130 Hercules aircraft with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) at the Wyoming Air National Guard base, Cheyenne, Wyo. July 19, 2021. The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped C-130H aircraft through a DoD request for assistance and will be operating out of McClellan Park, Calif., the MAFFS teams are managed by First Air Force (Air Forces Northern)’s 153rd Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

