WASHINGTON, DC (July 20, 2021) – A Naval Support Activity Washington federal police officer responds to a simulated unauthorized vehicle entry during an anti-terrorism training drill onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6743832
|VIRIN:
|210720-N-SN884-1013
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20 [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT