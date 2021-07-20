Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20 [Image 12 of 18]

    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (July 20, 2021) – A member of the Naval Support Activity Washington training team plays the role of an unauthorized entrant onto Washington Navy Yard during an anti-terrorism drill. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 16:52
    Photo ID: 6743831
    VIRIN: 210720-N-SN884-1012
    Resolution: 3817x2545
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20 [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20
    Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Security forces
    Federal police officer
    Anti-terrorism training drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT