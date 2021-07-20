WASHINGTON, DC (July 20, 2021) – A member of the Naval Support Activity Washington training team plays the role of an unauthorized entrant onto Washington Navy Yard during an anti-terrorism drill. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6743831
|VIRIN:
|210720-N-SN884-1012
|Resolution:
|3817x2545
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20 [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
