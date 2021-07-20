Anti-terrorism training drill, July 20

WASHINGTON, DC (July 20, 2021) – A member of the Naval Support Activity Washington training team collaborates with federal police officers during an anti-terrorism drill onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)



(Editing disclosure: Blur effect and masking were used to remove details that could pose a risk to operational security.)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US