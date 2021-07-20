NSI 2021 Cycle 2

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 20, 2021) – Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) midshipman candidates stand at parade rest inside the Midway Ceremonial Hall during a drill competition at Recruit Training Command (RTC), July 20. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart)

