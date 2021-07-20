Exercise Forager 21: 1st SFG (A) Special Forces Soldiers conduct low visibility resupply off island coast

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), move against a wave while conducting a nonstandard resupply mission during Forager 21 in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2021. Special Forces Soldiers wear everyday clothes and use nonmilitary vehicles for low visibility operations where they must remain inconspicuous. Forager 21 enhances our ability to dynamically employ forces to address the full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements across all domains: land, air, sea, space and cyber. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Sale) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

