Fort Dix Albanian Land Forces Visit

Fort Dix Ranges 40, 59 & 61

Training Division hosted LTC Richard Karcher, 254th Deputy Commander, NJARG and members of the 2nd Medium Infantry Battle Group of the Albanian Land Forces led by their Deputy Commander MAJ Samir Germenji. Our visitors linked up with Training Division Chief Jim Matheson and Fort Dix Range Control Officer Doug Hasemann at the Range Control Office at 1400 hrs. We led the group to Range 61 Automated Infantry Squad Battle Course (ISBC) where they observed 1-69 IN NYARNG conduct two iterations of Squad Live Fire. Following Range 61, we visited Range 59E Collective Training Facility (CTF) where the Albanian visitors discussed use of a CTF to train rotary wing supported raid missions. After Range 59E, we proceeded to Range 40 Multipurpose Machinegun Range (MPMG). The last stop on our tour was the Range 34 Automated Record Fire Range (ARF). Albania recently purchased M-4 weapons from the United States and there was great interest in the US M-4 qualification standards, the function of the range targetry system and its TRACER software. We ran the target system through one full qualification iteration so that our guests could observe the qualification scenario target presentations. Members of the Range Control Staff explained in detail the functions of targetry systems, US standards of qualification, and the capabilities of each range at each point on the itinerary.

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US