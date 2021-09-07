Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix TSC TADSS HEAT Trainer Move

    Fort Dix TSC TADSS HEAT Trainer Move

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Fort Dix TSC TADSS HEAT Trainer Move
    The Training Support Center TADSS HEAT Trainer was moved from Range Area Building 8525 to the Fort Dix Simulator area in Building 3503 for all HEAT Trainer Military requests through RFMSS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6743302
    VIRIN: 210709-O-BC272-036
    Resolution: 648x480
    Size: 96.42 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix TSC TADSS HEAT Trainer Move, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Dix TSC TADSS HEAT Trainer Move

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT