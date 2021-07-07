Fire Exercise Training

210707-N-VT299-1131-NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2021) Emergency responders check over gear during the waterfront fire exercise aboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 7. The purpose of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard led exercise was to rehearse how Navy and local agencies would respond to a fire onboard a vessel in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Yelayza Riveratorres)

