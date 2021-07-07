Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Exercise Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Yelayza Rivera Torres 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    210707-N-VT299-1131-NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2021) Emergency responders check over gear during the waterfront fire exercise aboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 7. The purpose of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard led exercise was to rehearse how Navy and local agencies would respond to a fire onboard a vessel in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Yelayza Riveratorres)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Location: VA, US
    Naval Station Norfolk
    Firefighting
    Exercise
    Training

