CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) –The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay after completing a brief stop for fuel and provisions, July 17, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6743133 VIRIN: 210717-N-KY668-1247 Resolution: 6562x4101 Size: 1.95 MB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.