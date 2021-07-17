Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution

    CUBA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210717-N-KY668-1240 
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) – Sailors execute a precision anchoring evolution on the fo’c’sle aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 17, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 12:08
    Photo ID: 6743132
    VIRIN: 210717-N-KY668-1240
    Resolution: 6720x4055
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Sailors Heave Around a Line During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailor Lowers the Ensign During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailor Moves a Line During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution
    USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution
    USS Billings Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT