USS Billings Sailors Execute a Precision Anchoring Evolution

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) – Sailors execute a precision anchoring evolution on the fo’c’sle aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 17, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

