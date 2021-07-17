USS Billings Sailor Moves a Line During Sea and Anchor Detail

210717-N-KY668-1179

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY - (July 17, 2021) – Mineman 3rd Class Christian Rose moves a line during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, July 17, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

