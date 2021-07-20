Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 08:29
    Photo ID: 6742880
    VIRIN: 210720-D-XI929-1006
    Resolution: 4843x3222
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets Jordan King Abdullah II [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    meeting
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Washington D.C.
    SecDefAustin
    King Abdullah II of Jordan

