Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 08:29
|Photo ID:
|6742879
|VIRIN:
|210720-D-XI929-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets Jordan King Abdullah II [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT