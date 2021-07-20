Leaders of Kosovo Force Participate in Hoist Training at Camp Bondsteel

Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Federici, commander of Kosovo Force, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrea Torre, participate in hoist training with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on July 19, 2021. Hoist operations are used for search and rescue missions enabling medics to retrieve patients when the aircraft is unable to land safely.

