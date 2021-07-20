Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders of Kosovo Force Participate in Hoist Training at Camp Bondsteel [Image 12 of 13]

    Leaders of Kosovo Force Participate in Hoist Training at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Federici, commander of Kosovo Force, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrea Torre, participate in hoist training with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on July 19, 2021. Hoist operations are used for search and rescue missions enabling medics to retrieve patients when the aircraft is unable to land safely.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders of Kosovo Force Participate in Hoist Training at Camp Bondsteel [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Gloria Kamencik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

