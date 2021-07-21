Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Pacific 2021 (Mass Casualty Drill) [Image 3 of 4]

    Citadel Pacific 2021 (Mass Casualty Drill)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo move Master-at-Arms 1st Class Henry Zavala to a stretcher after sustaining simulated injuries as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2021 (Mass Casualty Drill) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

