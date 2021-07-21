Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thaddeus Toole and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Francisjoaquin Surilla assist Retail Services Specialist Seaman Elijah Banks after sustaining a simulated injury as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 01:26 Photo ID: 6742634 VIRIN: 210721-N-CA060-0125 Resolution: 3967x2834 Size: 955.92 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Pacific 2021 (Mass Casualty Drill) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.