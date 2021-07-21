Citadel Pacific 2021 (Mass Casualty Drill)

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thaddeus Toole apprehends Master-at-Arms 1st Class Henry Zavala during a simulated machete attack and bomb threat as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 20, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

