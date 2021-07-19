Lightning Academy rappelling certifications

The 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy conducts rappelling operations with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment. CH-47s will be reintegrated into Lightning Academy’s Air Assault School next month.
(Photo by MSG Stallworth)
(Photo by 1SG lekendrick stallworth)
