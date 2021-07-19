Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications [Image 7 of 14]

    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy conducts rappelling operations with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment. CH-47s will be reintegrated into Lightning Academy’s Air Assault School next month.
    (Photo by MSG Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 01:36
    Photo ID: 6742602
    VIRIN: 210719-A-NO077-095
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 489.46 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Academy rappelling certifications [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications
    Lightning Academy rappelling certifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Army
    Rappel Master Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT